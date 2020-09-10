Roark (2-1) pitched four innings on Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out three in the Blue Jays' 7-2 loss to the Yankees. He also walked three batters.
Roark did not factor into the decision and was pulled after throwing just 68 pitches (38 for strikes). While both hits were home runs, Ross Stripling came on in relief and promptly gave up three runs to take the loss. Roark was visibly upset postgame and sounded off to the media. He has a 5.60 ERA and 28 strikeouts through seven starts this campaign.
