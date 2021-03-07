Roark averaged 89.1 mph with his sinker during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

A loss of velocity and effectiveness on his two-seamer was a big part of his 2020 struggles, and Roark has made it a priority to avoid a repeat performance. "I just think it got smacked around a little too much last year," Roark said Saturday. "It wasn't moving as much. It was moving very little. Now that I have better feel this year coming into Spring Training and games, I feel like there's no reason I can't have it come back, because I used to have it." His sinker averaged 92.1 mph as recently as 2019, and the right-hander feels he can at least restore the pitch to that level. Roark also changed up his diet in the offseason and lost 10 pounds in an effort to improve his overall fitness. The 34-year-old doesn't have the strikeout upside to be a true fantasy asset, but he could be able to offer some reliable innings in deep formats, especially if the Jays' offense can reward him with wins when he does provide some length.