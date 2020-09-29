Roark will not be part of the Blue Jays' AL Wild Card roster.
Back-end starters frequently get dropped from the roster for the postseason, and it's no surprise to see that happen to Roark here. He didn't make a very good case for a spot during his 11 starts, as he stumbled to a 6.80 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP.
