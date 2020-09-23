Roark (2-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees after giving up six runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and zero walks over 4.1 innings.

The veteran right-hander has faced the Yankees in his past three outings, and he took his second loss from that stretch Tuesday. Roark has a 7.01 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 39:21 K:BB through 43.2 innings and lines up for his final start of the regular season in Sunday's finale versus the Orioles