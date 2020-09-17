Roark (2-2) allowed six earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four across four innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Yankees.

Roark was buried by the long ball, as he allowed four home runs in the four innings he pitched. He's now allowed multiple homers in five of his nine starts this season. That's resulted in a 6.41 ERA and an unsightly 3.2 HR/9 across 39.1 frames. He'll have to square off against the Yankees once again in his next outing, currently projected to come Monday.