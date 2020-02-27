Manager Charlie Montoyo said Roark (illness) will make his Grapefruit League debut at some point next week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Roark missed the start of his first camp with the Blue Jays while recovering from a bout with the flu, but the right-hander has moved past the illness and is merely getting his arm conditioned for starting duty at this point. He's scheduled to throw a simulated game this weekend, so if that goes well, the Blue Jays should pinpoint a date for his spring debut shortly thereafter.