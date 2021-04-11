Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Sunday that Roark will be moved to a long-relief role, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Roark was denied his second start of the season when Sunday's game against the Angels was rained out, and he now looks like he'll be withheld from the rotation for further notice. After being roughed up for five runs in three innings in his first outing April 6 against the Rangers, Roark's grip on a starting job was already beginning to slip, so Sunday's game had shaped up as a critical one for the 34-year-old. Instead, Roark will have to impress in the opportunities he receives in long relief, as the impending return of Robbie Ray (elbow) from the injured list resulted in the veteran righty being bumped from the rotation. Ross Stripling and T.J. Zeuch with hold down the back-end starting roles for the time being, and Roark could be pushed further down the rotation pecking order when Nate Pearson (groin) makes his way back from the IL.