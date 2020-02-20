Blue Jays' Tanner Roark: Still battling flu
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Thursday that Roark still remains away from camp while recovering from the flu, though the skipper doesn't believe the right-hander is in danger of missing the start of the season, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Roark has missed the last four days of workouts due to the ailment and won't be available when the Blue Jays open their Grapefruit League schedule Saturday. Assuming Roark is able to shake off the bug and rejoin the team next week, he should be able to build up his arm enough to handle a starter's workload by the time Opening Day arrives. Roark is locked into a rotation spot after Toronto inked him to a two-year, $24 million deal over the winter.
