Roark allowed three runs on three runs and three walks while striking out two over five innings Monday against the Rays. He didn't factor into the decision.
Roark gave up a solo homer in the second, followed by a two-run shot to right before exiting with a 3-1 deficit. The Blue Jays would rally in the sixth and seventh, allowing Roark to come away with the no-decision. The 33-year-old sits with a 2-1 record to go along with a 4.91 ERA and 17:13 K:BB over 22 innings this season, and while he hasn't looked overly sharp, his club has managed to win four of the five games he's started so far this year.
