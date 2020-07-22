Roark is expected to toss a bullpen session Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The timing of the bullpen session means that Roark won't start in the Blue Jays' opening series, but he should be on track to pitch early next week. The right-hander hasn't thrown his normal workload in past sessions, but Thursday's bullpen could provide a better idea of how many innings he could last to begin the season. It's possible that he could piggyback with a long reliever for his first few turns through the rotation.
