Roark allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over four innings Sunday, striking out two in the loss to Baltimore. He did not factor in the decision.

Roark allowed just one run through three innings to start the contest. However, the fourth inning started with an error by Randal Grichuk and the 33-year-old righty allowed three runs to cross home. He wasn't very efficient with his four frames of work, throwing only 54-of-91 pitches for strikes. Roark ends his first season as a Blue Jay with a 6.80 ERA in 47.2 innings.