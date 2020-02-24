Play

Roark (illness) threw a bullpen session Sunday and felt good afterward, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Roark has missed about a week of workouts during spring training as he battles the flu, but he was able to resume throwing Sunday with a bullpen session. If the right-hander is able to rebuild his strength ahead of Opening Day, he'll likely play a prominent role in Toronto's starting rotation this season after signing with the team during the offseason.

