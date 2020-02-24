Blue Jays' Tanner Roark: Tosses bullpen session
Roark (illness) threw a bullpen session Sunday and felt good afterward, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Roark has missed about a week of workouts during spring training as he battles the flu, but he was able to resume throwing Sunday with a bullpen session. If the right-hander is able to rebuild his strength ahead of Opening Day, he'll likely play a prominent role in Toronto's starting rotation this season after signing with the team during the offseason.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...