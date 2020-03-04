Blue Jays' Tanner Roark: Will start Thursday
Roark (illness) has been cleared to start Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
With Roark having made a full recovery from the case of the flu that had sidelined him earlier in camp, he'll now take the hill for his season debut in what will most likely be a two- or three-inning appearance. The time he's missed puts Roark behind schedule compared to the Jays' other rotation candidates, but he's expected to be ready to handle a starter's workload by the time his first scheduled turn of the regular season arrives in late March.
