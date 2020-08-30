Roark allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out five in the win over Baltimore. He did not factor in the decision.

Roark didn't have a great outing but specifically struggled against rookie Ryan Mountcastle who collected three hits off him, including two balls. The 33-year-old righty allowed three or more runs in four of his five starts this month and currently owns a 5.33 ERA. He's also yet to go deeper than the fifth inning in any start this season. Roark is expected to face the Red Sox on the road Friday.