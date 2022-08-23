Saucedo (hip) is scheduled to throw a two-inning bullpen session at Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday and could be cleared to resume his rehab assignment soon thereafter, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Saucedo recently had his rehab assignment paused for the second time since he landed on the injured list April 30, this time on account of left shoulder fatigue after he was initially deactivated due to right hip discomfort. At this stage, the shoulder is likely the greater concern for Saucedo, whose performance hasn't suffered at the Triple-A level despite the multiple stops and starts. Over 15 appearances for Buffalo spanning 14.2 innings, Saucedo owns an 0.61 ERA and 20:8 K:BB.