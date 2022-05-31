Saucedo (hip) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Saucedo has been on the 10-day injured list since April 30 due to right hip discomfort, so he'll likely need to complete a minor-league rehab assignment before the Blue Jays activate him. The southpaw is projected to fill a low-leverage role out of the bullpen whenever he's deemed fit to rejoin the Blue Jays.
