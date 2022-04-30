Saucedo was removed from Friday's game against the Astros with right hip discomfort and is undergoing further evaluation.
He came in to start the fifth inning and gave up a hit and a walk without retiring a batter before exiting with the injury. The 28-year-old lefty has given up four earned runs and three home runs in 2.2 innings this season.
