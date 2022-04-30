site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Tayler Saucedo: Exits with undisclosed injury
By
RotoWire Staff
Saucedo left Friday's game against the Astros with an apparent hip/side injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
He came in to start the fifth inning and gave up a hit and a walk without retiring a batter before exiting with the injury. Saucedo has a 13.50 ERA on the year.
