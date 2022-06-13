Saucedo (hip) will begin a rehab assignment with the Blue Jays' Florida Coast League affiliate Tuesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Saucedo has been sidelined since late April due to a right hip injury but will return to game action in the minors this week. Given the length of the southpaw's absence, it seems likely that he'll require multiple rehab appearances prior to rejoining the major-league bullpen.

