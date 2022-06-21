Saucedo (hip) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday and tossed a scoreless frame in relief in his first appearance for the affiliate.

Saucedo arrived in Buffalo over the weekend after striking out two in a scoreless inning for the Blue Jays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate a few days earlier. He'll likely make another appearance or two at Triple-A before making his return from the 10-day injured list.