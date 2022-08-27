Saucedo (hip) resumed a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Saucedo recently had his rehab assignment paused due to left shoulder fatigue, but he returned to action at Buffalo on Friday and struck out the side on 15 pitches. The southpaw has had rehab assignments paused twice since landing on the injured list in late April, so the Blue Jays will likely exercise caution before clearing him to rejoin the major-league club.

