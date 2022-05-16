Saucedo (hip) was cleared to play catch Monday at the Blue Jays' spring training complex, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
The activity represents the start of a throwing program for Saucedo, who has been on the shelf since April 30 with right hip discomfort. As a reliever, Saucedo won't require as much time as a starter to complete his throwing program, though he's likely at least a week away from heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment.
