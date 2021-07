Saucedo allowed one run on two hits in two innings of relief during Monday's loss to the Red Sox. He struck out three.

The rookie southpaw got taken deep for the first time in the majors, serving up a solo shot to Enrique Hernandez in the sixth inning. Saucedo has been an effective member of the Jays' bullpen since his promotion in mid-June, posting a 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB through 10 innings, but his low-leverage role has resulted in zero wins, saves or holds through 11 appearances.