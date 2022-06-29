Saucedo (hip) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Saucedo has been on the injured list since April 30, and Wednesday's move is simply procedural to make room on the 40-man roster for Sergio Romo, who signed a one-year contract with the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Saucedo has been on a minor-league rehab assignment since mid-June and seems to be closing in on a return.

