Saucedo (hip) isn't expected to resume baseball activities for the next week or two, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Saucedo landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday after he was removed from his relief appearance against the Astros a day earlier with right hip discomfort. Since he's not going to be able to resume baseball activities this week, Saucedo will end up spending more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf.
