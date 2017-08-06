Blue Jays' Taylor Cole: Called up Saturday
Cole had his contract purchased by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Sportsnet.ca reports.
Cole has appeared in just four games for Triple-A Buffalo this season after missing most of the year with an undisclosed injury, but the Blue Jays feel the 27-year-old has earned his first big-league promotion. He made 12 appearances (11 starts) for Double-A New Hampshire last season, compiling a 3.97 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP, and hasn't allowed a run over 5.2 relief innings since being promoted to Triple-A. Expect Cole to be used in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen, though he may be an option for a spot in the starting rotation while Aaron Sanchez (finger) remains sidelined.
