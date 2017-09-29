The Blue Jays purchased Cole's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The club moved Aaron Sanchez (finger) to the 60-day disabled list to make room. Cole, who sustained a fractured right toe earlier in the season, hasn't allowed a run across 12.2 minor-league innings in three different levels but will serve merely as a depth reliever as the Blue Jays play out the string.