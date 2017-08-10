Cole was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured right toe, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Cole was hit with a comeback during Wednesday's loss to the Yankees, and while he was able to finish the inning, later tests revealed he was dealing with an injury serious enough to warrant a stay on the DL. The 27-year-old struggled in his only appearance for the big club this season, allowing four runs on six hits in just one inning of work. Chris Smith, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move, will take his place on the roster and in the bullpen.