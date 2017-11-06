Blue Jays' Taylor Cole: Outrighted from 40-man roster
Cole was outrighted from the 40-man roster Monday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Cole got his first taste of the majors last season. He pitched one inning in one game, and it didn't go well. The 27-year-old righty gave up four runs, all earned, on six hits and a walk. Moving forward he'll likely provide organizational depth in the bullpen.
