Blue Jays' Taylor Cole: Rejoins club on minors pact
The Blue Jays re-signed Cole to a minor-league contract Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The club cut the right-hander Monday while he was recovering from a fractured toe. Cole may still need time to nurse the injury before he sees action for Triple-A Buffalo, though the organization should clarify his status in due time.
