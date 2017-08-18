Play

The Blue Jays re-signed Cole to a minor-league contract Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The club cut the right-hander Monday while he was recovering from a fractured toe. Cole may still need time to nurse the injury before he sees action for Triple-A Buffalo, though the organization should clarify his status in due time.

