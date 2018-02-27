Blue Jays' Taylor Guerrieri: Back in game action after lost season
Guerrieri (elbow) returned to game action with a scoreless frame Saturday against the Tigers.
Guerrieri missed nearly all of 2017 due to an elbow injury, but it seems like he's back to full health after the lengthy time off. The 25-year-old developed almost exclusively as a starter so far in his career, but he'll likely be relegated to the minors to begin 2018 given the established options ahead of him in the pecking order in Toronto.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Taylor Guerrieri: Claimed by Blue Jays•
-
Rays' Taylor Guerrieri: Returns from disabled list•
-
Rays' Taylor Guerrieri: Recalled from Triple-A, shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Rays' Taylor Guerrieri: To miss extended time•
-
Rays' Taylor Guerrieri: Lands on 7-day DL•
-
Rays' Taylor Guerrieri: Suffers elbow injury Thursday•
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper...