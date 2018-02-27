Guerrieri (elbow) returned to game action with a scoreless frame Saturday against the Tigers.

Guerrieri missed nearly all of 2017 due to an elbow injury, but it seems like he's back to full health after the lengthy time off. The 25-year-old developed almost exclusively as a starter so far in his career, but he'll likely be relegated to the minors to begin 2018 given the established options ahead of him in the pecking order in Toronto.