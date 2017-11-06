Guerrieri (elbow) was claimed by the Blue Jays on Monday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Guerrieri, a first-round draft pick in 2011, appeared in just two games last year before an elbow injury ended his season in April. The Rays tried to pass the 24-year-old through waivers given his lack of experience above Double-A, but the Blue Jays decided to take a flier on the recovering right-hander. He owns a combined 2.51 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across six minor-league seasons.