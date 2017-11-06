Blue Jays' Taylor Guerrieri: Claimed by Blue Jays
Guerrieri (elbow) was claimed by the Blue Jays on Monday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Guerrieri, a first-round draft pick in 2011, appeared in just two games last year before an elbow injury ended his season in April. The Rays tried to pass the 24-year-old through waivers given his lack of experience above Double-A, but the Blue Jays decided to take a flier on the recovering right-hander. He owns a combined 2.51 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across six minor-league seasons.
More News
-
Rays' Taylor Guerrieri: Returns from disabled list•
-
Rays' Taylor Guerrieri: Recalled from Triple-A, shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Rays' Taylor Guerrieri: To miss extended time•
-
Rays' Taylor Guerrieri: Lands on 7-day DL•
-
Rays' Taylor Guerrieri: Suffers elbow injury Thursday•
-
Rays' Taylor Guerrieri: Exits start with apparent injury•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...