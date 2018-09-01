Guerrieri was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

Guerrieri has struggled with the Bisons this season, posting a 5.18 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 57.1 innings. The 25-year-old will join the Blue Jays for his first stint in the majors, hoping he can find the pedigree that got him drafted in the first round back in 2011.

More News
Our Latest Stories