Blue Jays' Taylor Guerrieri: Joins Blue Jays for final month
Guerrieri was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.
Guerrieri has struggled with the Bisons this season, posting a 5.18 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 57.1 innings. The 25-year-old will join the Blue Jays for his first stint in the majors, hoping he can find the pedigree that got him drafted in the first round back in 2011.
