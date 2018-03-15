Blue Jays' Taylor Guerrieri: Optioned to minors
Guerrieri was sent down to the minor leagues Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Guerrieri allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four across 6.1 innings this spring. The 25-year-old right-hander figures to begin the regular season with Triple-A Durham.
