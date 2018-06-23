Blue Jays' Taylor Guerrieri: Placed on disabled list
Guerrieri was placed on the minor-league disabled list with an undisclosed injury Saturday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
The Blue Jays will be looking for a spot starter with both Aaron Sanchez (finger) and Jaime Garcia (shoulder) hitting the disabled list, but Guerrieri won't be that guy. He wasn't a particularly likely candidate when healthy, as he has a 4.74 ERA in 43.2 innings for Triple-A Buffalo this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Taylor Guerrieri: Optioned to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Taylor Guerrieri: Back in game action after lost season•
-
Blue Jays' Taylor Guerrieri: Claimed by Blue Jays•
-
Rays' Taylor Guerrieri: Returns from disabled list•
-
Rays' Taylor Guerrieri: Recalled from Triple-A, shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Rays' Taylor Guerrieri: To miss extended time•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...