Guerrieri was placed on the minor-league disabled list with an undisclosed injury Saturday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays will be looking for a spot starter with both Aaron Sanchez (finger) and Jaime Garcia (shoulder) hitting the disabled list, but Guerrieri won't be that guy. He wasn't a particularly likely candidate when healthy, as he has a 4.74 ERA in 43.2 innings for Triple-A Buffalo this season.