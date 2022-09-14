Hernandez isn't starting Wednesday against the Rays.
Hernandez started the last four games and went 3-for-14 with two doubles, two RBI, a run, a walk and five strikeouts. Jackie Bradley will take his place in right field and bat ninth Wednesday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Reinstated from restricted list•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Shifts to restricted list•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Placed on paternity list•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Big day in twin bill•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Clubs 19th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: On bench Monday•