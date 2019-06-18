Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Absent Tuesday
Hernandez (wrist) isn't in Tuesday's starting lineup against the Angels, the voice of the Blue Jays, Ben Wagner, reports.
Hernandez sprained his left wrist during Monday's series opener, and he'll be forced to miss at least one game as a result. Randal Grichuk will bump over the center field with Hernandez out of the lineup.
