Hernandez (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hernandez isn't starting Wednesday against the Yankees, but he could be available as a pinch hitter if needed. Manager Charlie Montoyo said that he took swings, ran the bases and threw Wednesday, but the team will monitor how he feels to determine his playing time. Derek Fisher (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

