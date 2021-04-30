Hernandez (illness) will be activated from the COVID-19 injured list and start in right field Friday against the Braves, Ben Wagner of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 28-year-old cleared intake protocols last Friday and has been playing in games at the alternate training site all week, so he'll return from the IL and rejoin the lineup in the series opener versus Atlanta. Hernandez was off to a slow start during the first week of the season before testing positive for the virus, going 6-for-29 with one home run, two RBI, three runs and 14 strikeouts in seven games.