Hernandez (oblique) will make another rehab appearance at Single-A Dunedin on Thursday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Although manager Charlie Montoyo was optimistic that Hernandez would rejoin the Blue Jays on Thursday, he'll require at least one more minor-league game before being activated from the injured list, likely at some point this weekend. The 29-year-old has gone 3-for-7 with a homer, two doubles, three RBI and two runs over his first two rehab games.