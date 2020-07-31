Hernandez went 3-for-4 with two home runs, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Nationals.

Hernandez hit a pair of solo home runs, the first coming in the fourth inning off Erick Fedde. He followed that up in the eighth frame, taking Tanner Rainey yard. It was Hernandez's second two-homer effort in the last four games, and he now has four long balls on the season. While he continues to strike out plenty, Hernandez has still managed to collect nine hits -- eight have gone for extra bases -- in 31 plate appearances.