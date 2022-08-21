Hernandez (foot) will serve as the Blue Jays' designated hitter and cleanup batter in Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Hernandez likely isn't fully comfortable running at 100 percent speed after exiting Saturday's 5-2 win when he fouled a ball off his left foot, so the Blue Jays will ease him back into the lineup in a non-defensive capacity. The Blue Jays will soon need to clear the DH spot for George Springer (knee) -- who is missing his third straight contest Sunday -- so Hernandez could resume duties in his usual spot in right field as soon as Tuesday in Boston.