Hernandez (hip) will start in right field and bat cleanup in Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Hernandez was one of three Blue Jays regulars who was on the bench for Sunday's 11-10 win over the Angels with a minor injury, but he, Vladimir Guerrero (wrist) and Danny Jansen (hip) will all be back in the starting nine Tuesday as Toronto begins a six-game homestand. Though the hip issue shouldn't be anything that affects Hernandez moving forward, the 29-year-old has struggled to get his timing back at the plate since returning May 7 from a stint on the 10-day injured list due to an oblique strain. In his 18 games since returning, Hernandez has slashed .130/.178/.188 with two extra-base hits and a stolen base.