Hernandez (heel) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

A sore heel led to Hernandez's scratch from Friday's lineup, but it seems the decision to hold him out was largely precautionary as he's right back in there Saturday against lefty Eduardo Rodriguez. Hernandez has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games and he's slugging .543 against left-handed pitching so far this season.

