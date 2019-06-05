Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Back in majors
Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.
Hernandez is back with the big club after spending the past three weeks with Buffalo, slashing .247/.309/.438 with four homers and three stolen bases during his 18-game stint with the Bisons. He'll likely fill a reserve outfield role for the time being, though given Toronto's lack of viable outfield options, he could eventually reclaim a starting job if he takes advantage of his initial opportunities. Jonathan Davis was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
