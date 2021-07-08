Hernandez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 rout of the Orioles.

The 28-year-old continues to be a key contributor in one of the league's most dangerous offenses. Over the last 10 games Hernandez is slashing .302/.333/.465, and on the year he's batting .297 with 11 homers, five steals, 34 runs and 48 RBI through 65 contests.