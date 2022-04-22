Hernandez (oblique) began a hitting progression Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Hernandez has been out for over a week with a strained left oblique. While beginning his hitting progression represents a big step in the right direction, he still has work to do before he's ready to return and doesn't have a clear timetable.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Likely bound for IL•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: MRI on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Exits with side discomfort•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Injures side•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Mashes first homer of 2022•