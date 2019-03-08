Hernandez went 2-for-3 with four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Rays.

Hernandez drove home a pair in the third inning on a single to left field, and he plated two more in the fourth on another single. The 26-year-old has gotten off to an impressive start at the plate in spring training, as he's now 9-for-17 with four RBI, a stolen base and four runs scored.