Hernandez went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the A's.

The outfielder hasn't fully found his power stroke yet since returning from the IL, but otherwise Hernandez has looked good at the plate, slashing .296/.387/.407 with one homer, one steal, five runs and nine RBI in seven games with a strong 4:5 BB:K. As long as he keeps controlling the strike zone, the 28-year-old should be able to repeat last year's breakout.