Hernandez went 3-for-8 with two doubles and a solo home run across both games of Monday's doubleheader sweep of the Orioles.

After going yard off Bryan Baker in the eighth inning of the matinee, Hernandez kept raking in the nightcap with a pair of two-baggers. The 29-year-old outfielder has hit safely in eight straight games, batting .344 (11-for-32) over that stretch, and he's now reached the 20-HR plateau for the fourth straight full season.